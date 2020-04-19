WATCH: Decorations, DJs And Dancing, Santa Venera Knows How To Throw One Wild Balcony Party!

Malta may be lacking in the fun department at the moment but Brunzar street in Santa Venera sure knows how to make the best of a bad situation and threw one of the most spectacular balcony parties the island has ever seen.

What started out as some friendly neighbour fun has turned into a full-fledged party organised by the residents of the street, with everyone chipping in to help pay for decorations, balloons and of course the DJ – who puts on one helluva show while everyone watched from the safe distance of their balcony.

And apparently it gets crazier and crazier every week…

This week featured people dressed in costumes and dancers to accompany the DJ as he blared music up and down the streets of Santa Venera.