This Social Media Campaign Has Malta’s Biggest Stars Balancing Toilet Paper On Their Head In The Name Of Charity
There are many ways you can help out during this pandemic and balancing toilet paper on your head and taking a photo is one of them.
#TheRollMustGoOn is Malta’s latest local social media campaign that brings some much-needed comic relief to our current situation while also focusing on a good cause…
View this post on Instagram
And in the name of fun, it’s got some of Malta’s biggest social media stars balancing toilet rolls on their head.
The campaign aims to raise funds for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and encourages others to donate too by partaking in the campaign which involves taking a photo of yourself while balancing as many toilet paper rolls on your head as you possibly can.
Upload it on your Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #TheRollMustGoOn and tag three people to match the amount of toilet rolls you manage to balance!
Think you have what it takes to beat Tiffany Pisani’s six-stack?
View this post on Instagram
Who better to lead the campaign than Malta’s most social-media-savvy influencers like Jade Zammit Stevens, Gaia Cauchi and Rowen Muscat!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
But let’s not digress from the main point of the campaign. While comic relief always comes in handy during a time like this, the campaign’s main purpose is to raise money for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and so far they’ve done a stellar job…
With a total of €515 raised.
Since we’re all stuck at home anyways (and stocked up on toilet paper) this is the perfect way for you to make a difference during this COVID-19 pandemic.
And don’t forget to donate by following this link!