This Social Media Campaign Has Malta’s Biggest Stars Balancing Toilet Paper On Their Head In The Name Of Charity

There are many ways you can help out during this pandemic and balancing toilet paper on your head and taking a photo is one of them. #TheRollMustGoOn is Malta’s latest local social media campaign that brings some much-needed comic relief to our current situation while also focusing on a good cause…

And in the name of fun, it’s got some of Malta’s biggest social media stars balancing toilet rolls on their head. The campaign aims to raise funds for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and encourages others to donate too by partaking in the campaign which involves taking a photo of yourself while balancing as many toilet paper rolls on your head as you possibly can. Upload it on your Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #TheRollMustGoOn and tag three people to match the amount of toilet rolls you manage to balance!

Think you have what it takes to beat Tiffany Pisani’s six-stack?

Who better to lead the campaign than Malta’s most social-media-savvy influencers like Jade Zammit Stevens, Gaia Cauchi and Rowen Muscat!

