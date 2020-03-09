Self-Quarantined In Malta? Here’s 8 Things You Can Do If You’re Bored At Home

If you’re reading this, you probably already know that COVID-19 has finally hit the Maltese islands. Some of you may already be in self-quarantine whilst reading this (and I applaud you for being a responsible citizen) or gearing up for the possibility of a two-week house confinement. If the government’s advice for keeping occupied in self-quarantine have left you uninspired, here are 8 things to make the fortnight fly a little faster. Disclaimer: I can’t believe I have to say this, but take these recommendations with an obvious pinch of salt (from the 10 kilos you panic bought from Lidl last week).

1. Read up on Maltese herstory with new illustrated book ‘Amazing Maltese Women’ ‘Amazing Maltese Women’ gives a women-led account of Maltese history, or should I say, herstory, for children. Written by Kristina Chetcuti, the pages describe the lives of iconic women who left a mark on Malta throughout the years, framed by the vibrant illustrations of Marisa Attard. In no particular order, the book describes the stirring lives of the likes of 17th century Baroque artist Maria de Dominici, to WWII heroine Mrs. M to Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Photo courtsey of Merlin Publishers

2. Two weeks is a lot of time spent inside. Luckily, if you and your significant other are both in self-quarantine, you’ve got plenty of time for sexy time à la coronavirus. Use protection please. And maybe educate yourself on sexual health. (And maybe you’ll realise how terribly behind we are as a nation)

3. Sign some petitions to better Malta It’s the least you can do.

4. Spring clean your wardrobe with inspiration from Off The Rails It’s the last thing I ever want to do, but with two weeks inside the confinements of my house, you bet my wardrobe’s going to sparkle like the top of the Sandro Chetchuti’s head.

5. And catch up on the rest of Lovin TV *shameless plug*

6. Start practicing yoga to combat future road rage I don’t own a car, but you’re welcome.

7. Catch up on some Maltese music Lucky for you, two local indie staples have just released their discographies on spotify. Check out YEWS and Brikkuni to support your local music scene.

8. Do a Corona Cleanse Look, you’ve got two weeks inside. Dust off that workout series you paid too much for, get on your sweatpants and work up a sweat. Plus, you laughed at the Maltese doomsday preppers who stockpiled food from Lidl, and look at your fridge now.