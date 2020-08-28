Oweo! Everything You Need To Know About Xarabank’s Return Tonight
Ladies and gentlemen, the time has finally come; Xarabank is back! Well, sort of. The behemoth show was axed earlier this week after over two decades on air, but it’ll be coming back tonight for a 90-minute special.
But how can you watch it, what will it be about, and what should you expect? Well, we’re answering all of that right now, so listen up.
1. It’s all going down tonight, Friday 28th August
Keeping to its iconic slot, Xarabank will air at 8.30pm.
2. Xarabank is going online for this one, and Facebook is its new home
While everything kicks off after the 8pm TVM news, you’ll need to switch to Facebook to tune in to Xarabank’s return.
The programme will be broadcast live on the Facebook pages of both Xarabank and Lovin Malta, who is co-producing this episode. So be sure to have both pages on your liked and following lists by then!
The programme will be broadcast live on the Facebook pages of both Xarabank and Lovin Malta, who is co-producing this episode.
3. Peppi Azzopardi will be hosting
The OG himself will return to host tonight’s episode, and for one of Maltese TV’s modern pioneers who just went off air for the first time in 23 years, it’s going to be interesting to see what Peppi has to say throughout the programme.
4. The programme will feature PN leadership rivals Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech
Peppi will interview both the current Opposition Leader Delia and his hopeful successor Grech in back-to-back interviews.
The programme will follow the exact same format used in the Labour leadership contest earlier this year, when Robert Abela and Chris Fearne had both appeared in back-to-back interviews on Xarabank.
Delia and Grech will both be presenting their vision for the embattled Nationalist Party… while undoubtedly having to tackle a couple of tough questions by Peppi.
5. Xarabank had been off air because of the summer schedule… and tonight’s episode marks an absolute first for Maltese broadcasting
Malta’s most popular TV programme for over 20 years, Xarabank always takes a break from its weekly programmes during summer, but usually returns by October for TVM’s Winter Schedule. It was not meant to be this year though, when it was announced that the TV giant was officially pulled off the air.
With annual recordbreaking viewership, will this new, experimental version of Xarabank match its views online? And will the programme make the web its official new home?
Tune in tonight and stay tuned to find out!