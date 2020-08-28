Oweo! Everything You Need To Know About Xarabank’s Return Tonight

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has finally come; Xarabank is back! Well, sort of. The behemoth show was axed earlier this week after over two decades on air, but it’ll be coming back tonight for a 90-minute special.

But how can you watch it, what will it be about, and what should you expect? Well, we’re answering all of that right now, so listen up.

1. It’s all going down tonight, Friday 28th August

Keeping to its iconic slot, Xarabank will air at 8.30pm.

2. Xarabank is going online for this one, and Facebook is its new home

While everything kicks off after the 8pm TVM news, you’ll need to switch to Facebook to tune in to Xarabank’s return.

The programme will be broadcast live on the Facebook pages of both Xarabank and Lovin Malta, who is co-producing this episode. So be sure to have both pages on your liked and following lists by then!

In the meantime, sign up to Lovin Malta’s WhatsApp broadcast to make sure you’re notified as soon as the programme goes live.

3. Peppi Azzopardi will be hosting

The OG himself will return to host tonight’s episode, and for one of Maltese TV’s modern pioneers who just went off air for the first time in 23 years, it’s going to be interesting to see what Peppi has to say throughout the programme.