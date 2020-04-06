Open Up Your Heart! Show Some Love For Malta’s Frontliners With This Cute Easter Initiative

Easter Sunday is around the corner and while most of us will be spending it with our family at home, our frontliners will still be out there doing their duty to keep us safe.

Malta has shown ample amounts of love towards those working endlessly to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it’s time to show them some more come this Sunday.

All Frontliners in Our Hearts is an initiative set up to show the love we have for our frontliners, which begins right at our doorstep.

Hosted by Times of Malta and The Salott (RUBS), the event is asking participants to download and print a heart picture from the page, colour it in and hang it on your front door, window or balcony with some coloured string.

We’ve clapped for them, we’ve thanked them, now it’s time to open our hearts for them…