Marathons, Music And Minimal Vibrations: Events In Malta You Need To Engage In This Weekend

This weekend marks the end of the shortest month of the year which is a good enough excuse to celebrate with a couple of parties, marathons, parties and more marathons this weekend. Big international and big local acts will be performing at various clubs around Malta this weekend and there’s no better way to sweat out the alcohol than a marathon…right? From minimal vibrations to multiple marathons, here’s what’s going down in Malta this weekend.

Friday 28th February

1. The One With All The Trivia The news of a Friends reunion has got everyone excited and what better way to celebrate than a night of trivia based on everyone’s favouirte sitcom happening at Gzira’s Balance Bowl

2. Solo Sam Christie Maltese folk artist Sam Christie will be playing at Offbeat tonight and performing a special set of unreleased songs that will may you cry on a daily basis.

3. Record-holder DJ Billy Mr. Billy Nasty will be performing at Liquid Club tonight. The Guinness World Record holder has become a bit of a legend in the DJ community and, with over 25 years of experience in the field, will put on a hell of a performance.

4. Minimal vibrations Take a break from the same old at Rock Valley Garden with a night of minimalistic music and vibrations featuring a line up made of Abdy, Mihnea and Niko.

Saturday 29th February

5. Mosh, kick and rave with some alternative music Five Years From Now, The Velts and Double Standard will be performing at The Garage this weekend for a night of alternative mayhem.

6. A masked techno king waX are stepping it up for their second weekend and are bringing one of the most in-demand DJs to the island this Saturday. The masked techno tycoon SNTS will be performing at The Club House in Gianpula supported by Patient and Alek-Sane.

7. Flamingo Flashback Gozo’s party parade doesn’t stop this weekend with a night of classic throwbacks at Flamingo Club in Victoria. All our favourite anthems from the 00’s to the ’20s will be ringing throughout the night thanks to the Nexus and Carlo Gerada on deck.

8. A taste of Tenishia Fame Saturdays is on a hot steak and shows no sign of cooling down. This weekend’s line up features one of Malta’s top DJs Tenishia along with D-Rey and Davvy P.

Sunday 1st March

9. GiG Marathon The GiG Malta Marathon is back after a turbulent year in 2019 and it’s going to be bigger than ever. The half marathon and walkathon takes place this Sunday with over 2,5000 participants taking part.

10. A marathon for a good cause Fondazzjoni Nazareth is hosting a marathon for a good cause. The organisation will be raising funds to provide better care for people living with intellectual disabilities and you can follow it live on TVM, Net TV and One.