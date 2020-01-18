Malta’s First-Ever Synthwave Event Is Bringing One Of The Musicians Behind Stranger Things To Żebbuġ

Whether you’re a Stranger Things freak, in love with neon or are simply craving some good old 80s nostalgia, have we got news for you! Malta’s first-ever synthwave event will be kicking the year off in style at Żebbuġ’s The Garage… and it’s bringing some big names to the island. Wait… synth-what?! Synthwave is a genre of electronic music influenced by the 80s, which started gaining traction in around 2010, drawing inspiration from soundtracks, video games and anything and everything related to the culture of the decade in general. It’s the expression of nostalgia, which attempts to capture the era’s atmosphere and celebrate it. And to celebrate synthwave’s official arrival in Malta, some of the biggest names in the scene are coming to Żebbuġ

Synthwave Things will be brought to you by Retro Future Island in collaboration with Dark Malta, featuring four live acts; two foreign and two local. Headlining the event will be one of the biggest names in the genre and international synthwave community: composer Vincenzo Salvia from Milan. His track Italian Gigolo was featured on Season 3 of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Salvia is also widely known for his critically-acclaimed albums Nightdrive with Pizza and Weekend, and is a veritable powerhouse in the global synthwave community.

The event will also feature a performance by another foreign act and big name among synthwave fans, Ukraine born and Italian-based Powder Slut… who gains inspiration from anything ranging from 80s cars to porn films of the decade. Two local acts will be also be tearing down the stage on the night, with Synthwave Thing seeing performances by K.A.R.R, a name which was itself inspired by the 80s cult series Knight Rider. This trio is a well-known name both nationally and overseas, having been featured on some of the major channels such as New Retro Wave. Finally, Synthwave Things presents FC 1980, the digital alter ego of a cryptic local persona transmitting from the retro-futuristic district of Paola. This local act will be putting on a live transmission for the event with tracks from his 2019 EP Retrofuturism.