LovinĠewwa! Help Us Brighten Up Malta’s Quarantine Days And Spread The Love

Thousands of people have woken up to a very different kind of week. Schools are closed, everything from każini to gyms are shutting their doors indefinitely, and many people are gearing up for weeks of working from home. But as social distancing becomes a priority, there’s still a lot of ways to spread the positivity in Malta. Our latest initiative is aimed at doing just that, and we’re looking for your help to make it a reality. Welcome to #LovinĠewwa – or #LovinIndoors – an informative, humorous and most importantly uplifting update on people’s time in quarantine. Think Italy’s #IoRestoACasa campaign, but add an extra helping of white and red.

If you have something useful or funny that you’d like to share with the island from your time stuck at home, then this is your moment! We’re looking for short videos – no longer than a minute – that are as creative as possible. Whether it’s an awesome homemade recipe or a hilarious joke, it’s time to get filming and sending. Got tips on home workouts that’ll have everyone shredded by the time all this is over? Have a great idea on how to pass the time indoors that isn’t being glued to your phone 24/7? Malta needs you! And while the videos can even be of communal initiatives (like people applauding Malta’s health professionals outside balconies), feel free to make the short clip as unique and individual as possible… and it could even be the perfect opportunity to include your family and partners. Now more than ever, there’s no limit to creativity! We’ll be sharing videos on Lovin Malta’s Instagram page, website and Facebook, so please remember to shoot your video vertically as opposed to in landscape. Send us your clips on kira@lovinmalta.com. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday 18th March at 9pm, so get planning and filming!