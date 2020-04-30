Lockdown Live Streams! Here’s A Rundown Of Online Events In Malta You Need To Tune Into This Weekend

Now that we’ve all come to accept our fate that we probably won’t see a live event happen for a while now, it’s time to embrace the wonderful world of online streaming. No matter what, we’ll always find a way to have a good time even if it means not leaving your bedroom for weeks on end. Here’s a rundown of the hottest online events you can stream from your computer this weekend…

Friday, 1st May

1. Sound Salon and G7 TV sessions from Ta’ Qali Stadium Sound Salon and G7 have teamed up with the Malta Football Association to bring you the first-ever edition of TV Sessions featuring some of Malta’s top DJs streaming from none other than Malta’s home of football, the Ta’ Qali stadium! An unusual collaboration but these are unusual times, tune in from 3pm onwards for one unique experience!

2. Corokwiżż! Pandemic or not, everyone loves a good educational quiz. Two government teachers, Ryan Caruana and Maria Laura Fenech, have set up a Facebook page known as Corokwiżż to keep everyone entertained during these tough times and upload a quiz every day at 7pm with 40 questions ranging from general info to geography, arts sports, history and culture. And it’s all free! So what are you waiting for, it’s time to quiz up this weekend!

3. #TogetherWeCan Local DJ Joseph Armani along with his son Denzel Jo will be live-streaming a set this Friday between 4pm and 7pm to raise awareness, funds and goods for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music and charity come together for an evening dedicated to a good cause – a food aid project for disadvantaged families who have been hit worse by the pandemic. DJ Joseph Armani and his son will be live on Facebook and Xarabank where they’ll be spinning the decks as people call in to donate – get involved!

4. Lockdown sesh Stay home, stay safe and keep the party going. Local DJ Melkim G will be live-streaming a set from his studio where he’ll be showcasing a set of techno classics for you to enjoy all night long.

5. Buzz for a cause Looking out for one another is the best thing we can do right now. A local club is uniting with artists for a Facebook live event to help raise funds for Marvin Schembri’s initiative to help families affected by COVID-19. The event will be streamed from The Echo club in Sliema and will feature Nigel C and Tobymusic Productions.

Saturday, 2nd May

6. Chris Brown lockdown session Michelangelo Club may be closed but that isn’t stopping DJ Marbee and DJ Chris Brown from turning it up every Saturday Night with a live stream set to keep morale up!

7. Electronic vinyl DJ set Malta’s first online pop-up bar, Society Affairs is bringing the music, culture, and community from Cafe Society to the comfort of your home, no pants required! Saturday night’s livestream features a vinyl DJ set from Brian James with viewers having the option to order drinks via Delivify.

8. A quarantine scavenger hunt A free, online scavenger hunt? Yes, please! Join IAESTE on their Quarantine Scavenger Hunt to give your Saturday night a fun twist. All you need is a phone, internet access and maybe a couple of drinks to spice things up. Winners get food vouchers from Hugo’s – ain’t that great?

Sunday, 3rd May

9. Malta Together! A new virtual festival in support of healthcare workers and front liners features some of Malta’s biggest musical stars performing to you live from your TV screen. Malta Together’s ‘A Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration’ aims to provide entertainment for everyone at home while also showing gratitude to all front liners involved in the fight against COVID-19 – and it’s happening this Sunday featuring everyone’s favourite music stars.