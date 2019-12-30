Hello 2020! Valletta Is Going To Be Buzzing With Events To Help You Celebrate The New Decade

It’s time to say goodbye to 2019 and hello to the big 2020. A new decade means new resolutions, a fresh start but the same old hangovers. If you have no plans to ring in the New Year, then look no further because there’s really only one place to be when the clock strikes midnight; Valletta. Malta’s capital will be buzzing with all kinds of parties and events tomorrow night and there’s a couple of them we think you should check out… Perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated events, the National New Year’s Eve party, takes place in the heart of Valletta and features a star-studded musical line with The Travellers, Kevin Paul, Gaia & Kurt Calleja in attendance.

What’s more impressive than the musical acts is the impressive 3D countdown show projected on the big screen so you can ring in the new year in all the futuristic hype.

Because this is a free event, we suggest you get there early, like super early. Good thing is that this isn’t the only event happening in the capital. Entertainment for the young and old will be available at the picturesque Valletta Waterfront with live acoustic acts, juggling and fire shows (not to mention the after-hours DJ).

To top it off, the New Year’s countdown will climax with a stunning aerial fireworks display.

On the off chance that neither of these events tickle your fancy, you can always stop off at one of the dozens upon dozens of bars and restaurants that are scattered around the city. For example, the Thirsty Lawyer will be hosting a Masquerade Ball if you’re feeling fancy…

…or you can stop by The Beer Cave to enjoy some good food and live music.

