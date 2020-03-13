GO Offering All Customers Free Premium Channels And Series On-Demand As Malta Deals With COVID-19

GO has just announced that it is offering thousands of hours of free entertainment for its customers in light of the coronavirus coming to Malta.

“Home is the safest place to be so let us entertain you with some of the best premium channels and thousands of hours of free movies and series on demand,” GO said.

Those who find themselves in self-quarantine will be relieved to hear the news and can lessen their boredom by enjoying all TV programs and premium channels the mobile network has to offer, including Spider-Man, Annabelle, Men In Black and Saving Private Ryan…