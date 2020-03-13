GO Offering All Customers Free Premium Channels And Series On-Demand As Malta Deals With COVID-19
GO has just announced that it is offering thousands of hours of free entertainment for its customers in light of the coronavirus coming to Malta.
“Home is the safest place to be so let us entertain you with some of the best premium channels and thousands of hours of free movies and series on demand,” GO said.
Those who find themselves in self-quarantine will be relieved to hear the news and can lessen their boredom by enjoying all TV programs and premium channels the mobile network has to offer, including Spider-Man, Annabelle, Men In Black and Saving Private Ryan…
As well as series like The Blacklist and The Good Doctor…
All you need to do is restart your TV box and the channels will become available for you.
Malta recently suspended flights to Italy, Spain, France, Germany and anyone flying in from those countries must undergo a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period. However, those two weeks won’t be that bad thanks to hundreds of hours of movies-on-demand GO is offering its clients for free.