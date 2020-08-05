From Heavy Metal Wrestling To Vegan Cooking Classes: Check Out These COVID-19 Safe Events Happening In Malta This Weekend

New COVID-19 measures mean that events now have to follow a specific set of guidelines in order to help curb the spread of the virus. While most major events have been cancelled, there’s nothing wrong with attending smaller ones… as long as they abide by newly-implemented social distancing rules. From heavy metal wrestling nights to vegan cooking classes, check out these COVID-19 safe events going down this weekend.

Friday 7th August

1. Exploring new sounds at a niche venue A collaborative music project is going down at Storeroom this weekend. “Housewerk” features AF taking you on a journey of sounds inspired by top mainstream DJs and producers such as Deadmau5, ATTLAS, CeCe Rogers, CamelPhat, DJ PP, and many more.

2. Art, jazz and Valletta… ..it’s the perfect combination for a relaxing night out. Fridays In The City features a museum, a selection of live jazz and a variety of dishes inspired by artworks on display. And with every museum entry ticket, you get a complimentary campari tonic.

3. Your weekly Surfside squeeze Jazz with a Latin twist is the vibe this Friday night at Surfside featuring Dos De Azucar supported by Patman on vinyl.

Saturday 8th August

4. Wrestle N’ Rock! It doesn’t get more brutal than wrestling and heavy metal happening all on the same night. This Saturday, all your favourite Pro Wrestling Malta stars will be going head to head at Montekristo Estate. They’ll also be joined by It Came From The Desert, Club Murder and K.A.R.R performing live as wrestling mayhem ensues. And it’s a family event with a kids play area, merchandise and plenty of food and drinks on offer.

5. A sustainable cooking class Health is wealth and this sustainable cooking class is all about those vegetarian and vegan recipes. On the menu is vegetarian mini burgs with pickled onions and aioli, Vietnamese rice rolls with peanut dipping sauce and watermelon, tomato and basil salad with balsamic vinaigrette… it’s the perfect recipe for a day of vegan fun!

6. Live with The Ranch The improvisation jazz quartet The Ranch will be performing at Il-Gazin Vilhena this Saturday night. Fresh out the studio, you can be sure to expect some new material heading your way too.

Bonus

7. An exhibition on how we’ve fucked up this world… The COVID-19 pandemic really speaks to how messed up things have become so much so that Sebastian Tanti Burlò has had to rethink the opening of his highly-anticipated art exhibition… again. Other Places is a series of watercolour and ink drawings on old government-issued typewriter paper and recounts a fairytale relationship between nature and man. The exhibition will run from Monday to Saturday next week.