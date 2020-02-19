From Gozo With Love: 9 Events You Need To Attend If You’re Celebrating Carnival On The Sister Isle This Weekend

Carnival weekend is upon us, which means everyone and their nanna will be packing their bags and heading over to Gozo for a weekend of parades and partying. There’s plenty going on and plenty to miss out on if you’re hungover, so much sure you pack a load of energy drinks, paracetamol and plenty of water so that you can keep on truckin’ from party to party! And of course, that’s without mentioning the ever-popular spontaneous street party that will hitting Nadur on a practically daily basis.

Thursday 20th February

1. The warm-up Kicking off Gozo’s carnival weekend is a warm-up party session at Dark Arena in Victoria. DJ lineup for the night is D-Rey, Gem and Jora and the best thing is free entrance so you can save up for the coming nights…

2. Pre-carnival craze at La Grotta The carnival hype is real and La Grotta knows it. Panthems are back with their pre-carnival craze and this year’s they’re bringing an international act, Secondcity. Also performing on the night are Panelli, Pocci, Mux and Jello.

Friday 21nd February

3. Carnival goes Hollywood Lights, camera…action! For one night, Gozo is going to look like the streets of LA when District kick off Carnival Friday with a Hollywood-themed party at Ivory Suite in Gozo featuring A/P, Cluett Edd, Ben Cartyr, Husko, Kyle Cortis and Macelli.

4. Party for Australia Grotta goes jungle this year for an animal-themed carnival. Strictly RNB is going the extra mile and will be collecting donations on the night for all the animals that perished in the Australian wildfires.

5. Loco Gozo! G7 is back with its first event for 2020 and it’s going to absolutely loco. This wild party features Alvin Gee, Carlo Gerada, D-Rey, Debris, JD Patrick, Koroma, Pierre Cordina, Mykill, Stef and Supre performing at the newly refurbished Aurora Hall.

6. A black carnival Carl Bee returns to Gozo to explore his twisted and darker side at his all might underground series, Black. The Maltese DJ goes back to his underground roots with a dark showcase in one of Gozo’s small and intimate clubs. Also performing on the night are Daniel Blade, Monochrome and Chirs Nooke.

Saturday, 22nd February

7. Down for a day party Following a whole night of partying is a whole afternoon of partying thanks to Sound Salon’s Carnival Matinée featuring Lex, Kugene, Debris, Micimago, Nikki Z and a whole lot more to keep you on your feet from the afternoon into the late evening.

8. Techno vet takes to Gozo Junior B will be delivering his blend of techno madness to celebrate his quarter-century anniversary in the music scene with an electric set at Aurora Hall along with Manthrax and Sleeps Everywhere.

9. A roundtrip boat party to Gozo and back Experience Gozo carnival without the hustle and bustle of traffic with an epic boat party that takes you from Sliema to Nadur and back. Not only do you get to party on the boat, but you’ll also get a whole six hours to party in Gozo as well before being transported back to Sliema safe and sound.

BONUS: Rumble in the jungle For the first time ever Pocci, Wrecked and Ziggy will team up for an afternoon of fooling around at the jungle that is La Grotta… the only problem is that this event is selling out fast, so get your tickets quick!