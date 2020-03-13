Four Incredible Kid Channels And High-Speed Internet, Melita Has You Covered For COVID-19

Melita, being the superstars they are, pre-empted this problem and last night decided to give all its TV customers access to four incredible kids channels so your young ones will never be bored again…

School’s out for the time being which means there’s a lot of bored kids at home figuring out what they’re going to do with their time.

These four channels are enough to keep your young ones entertained for a while but it isn’t the only thing Melita is offering.

The coronavirus has nothing on the networks’ high-speed internet packages which are still operating in full force, providing you the best deals possible whether you’re a gamer or a surfer.

The ability to host online Skype calls, group conferences, play video games and pretty much do anything on the internet is what will keep us productive and sane over the next two weeks.

It’s also the perfect way to keep in touch with the outside world and check in with your loved ones.

It only gets better…

Melita is currently looking into providing more free channels for its TV subscribers including many that will be captivating for an older audience too.

Just keep your eyes peeled and your remote at the ready because great things are coming to your TV screen.

