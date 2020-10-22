EXCLUSIVE: Miriam Dalli To Be Interviewed By Peppi Azzopardi For Next Xarabank Special

Fresh from resigning from European Parliament and joining local politics, Miriam Dalli will give her first interview to Xarabank on Lovin Malta next Tuesday 27th October.

At just 44, Dalli has already had a very decorated political career with the Labour Party, most recently as one of Malta’s nine MEPs. Re-elected to the European Parliament last year with a mammoth 63,000 votes, Dalli was then appointed vice-president of the EP’s Socialists & Democrats, becoming the first Maltese person to occupy this high position.

Now, the mother of two has just embarked on a new path many had been eagerly waiting for; Malta’s House of Representatives.

Earlier this month, along with OPM Chief of Staff Clyde Caruana, Dalli was op-opted into Parliament, filling the seats of recently-resigned Joseph Muscat and Etienne Grech. With a Cabinet reshuffle expected imminently, Dalli could very well take on a major ministerial position. And considering she’s been touted several times before as a worthy contender for the top job as Malta’s Prime Minister, this could be the beginning of something very big for Miriam Dalli.