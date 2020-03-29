Botanical Paradise! This Instagram Account Is All You Need To Kickstart Your Indoor Garden In Malta

The more time we spend indoors, the more things we find to keep us busy. And if you keep on searching, you’ll always find something to do… Like indoor gardening.

But for some people indoor, gardening isn’t just a coronavirus pastime but an actual hobby, and for Shelley’s Indoor Jungle, it might actually be an addiction.

This Instagram account is the home of everything that’s got to do with indoor plants in Malta and, as niche as it may sound, Shelley has over 11,000 plant-passionate people following her and her 45 indoor plants. Shelley’s Indoor Jungle is a showcase of some incredibly beautiful and wonderful plants that we didn’t even know exist, let alone survived indoors. However, the account is more than just photosynthesis porn, with Shelley also offering some key tips to get you started on your indoor plant collection. Here are five plants to kickstart your indoor jungle, according to Shelley.

1. ZZ Plant The Zamioculcas zamiifolia thrives with very little water and tolerates low light keep but keep it in a high place, because it’s not safe for pets.

2. Golden Pothos The Golden Pothos is well-known to be an air-purifying plant and can tolerate low light but will produce larger leaves in brighter spots. This plant is also not safe for your pet.

3. Peace Lily This plant prefers to be moist and will let you know it needs watering with a droop. They’re also good air-purifiers and aren’t safe for pets.

4. Snake Plants Snake plants can tolerate any kind of light, from bright to dark. They also thrive on neglect, needing watering only every 5-6 weeks.

5. Dracaenas Dracaenas prefer bright spots but will tolerate moderate to low light. The tips of their leaves will turn brown if tap or non-filtered water is used and they can be watered once a month.

