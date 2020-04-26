7 Board Games Every Maltese Family Needs To Try Out In Quarantine

A few weeks into the coronavirus pandemic and one thing is for sure: things can get a bit boring. At first, spending time at home sounds like a lot of fun… but one week later and you start to realise how being around family 24/7 can quickly turn into something of a nightmare. That is unless you’ve got the right arsenal of activities to keep you and your loved ones entertained. And what better, family-friendly pastime than a good ol’ board game? The coronavirus has introduced society to a whole new world of board games, many we never heard off before. So without further ado, here’s a few board games you can dig your nose into to help pass the time.

1. Villainous Dark times call for dark board games and Disney’s Villainous tops them all. Players have six villains to choose from Maleficent, Ursula, Prince John, Jafar, Captain Hook, and the Queen of Hearts, and have to advance their own evil scheme while foiling the others. A perfectly dark and fun game for these COVID-19 times.

2. Pandemic Stop a disease from threatening the world’s population, sound familiar? A game well-suited to the time, Pandemic requires you to work together to fight a disease, find a cure and effectively save humanity… who knows, maybe the cure for coronavirus is in the game after all!

3. Cluedo The ultimate murder mystery game that needs to introduction and the best quarantine game too. Can’t figure out which of your siblings ate the last piece of chocolate or who left the bathroom light on overnight? Don’t sweat it and take your frustrations out on Cluedo as you unravel who the real mischief-maker is.

4. The Game Of Life Reality might have stopped completely but at least you can pretend to have a real-life with this board game. The Game Of Life is an oldie but goldie in which players simulate a person’s travels through his or her life, from college to retirement, with jobs, marriage, and possible children along the way.

5. Catan Another classic board game that requires you to take on the role of a settler as you attempt to build and develop holdings while trading and acquiring resources. Pretty much like how we’ll be running things in a few month’s time if this coronavirus persists.

6. Risk Risk is what you’re doing every time you walk outside your door with this virus going around. It’s also the name of one of the most popular board games around and requires players to occupy every territory on the board and in doing so, eliminate the other players. What better way to stick it to your annoying siblings, ey?

BONUS: Monopoly The be-all and end-all of all board games. The one that tears families apart and brings them back together like an alcoholic dad turned sober. Monopoly is the board game we all have and all love to play… that is if we’re winning of course.