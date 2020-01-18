These 6 Spots In Msida Will Make Studying For Your Upcoming Exams A Tad More Bearable

If you’re a student, tell me if this isn’t an accurate description of you right now: you’re staring into the abyss wondering how the hell it’s January and exam season’s already upon us. It can’t just be me, people. And although we go through it every year, we all know that denial is every student’s forte at this time of year. So if you’re gonna stare blankly at the stack of notes in front of you, why not get yourself out of the house and do so somewhere different? A change of scenery could be just what you need for a bit of a motivation boost – and luckily, Msida has some cool study spots you may or may not have thought of before! 1. Wied Għollieqa Nature Reserve View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Aaron Ellul (@jamesaaronellul) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Situated right beside the University of Malta, Wied Għollieqa Nature Reserve is a great option if you need some fresh air after hours of sitting at your desk. It's a bit of a struggle to walk through, but once you find you find a good spot it's worth it. You can take a book or two – or maybe ten – with you so you don't feel like you're wasting any precious time. 2. Matilda's Cafe and Bistro

A coffee shop is awesome if you tend to need that caffeine boost every couple of hours during a long study sesh. Of course, there's an abundance of coffee shops in Msida, but one of my favourites has to be Matilda's. This cosy spot is great for some peace and quiet – and there's just something artsy about getting some studying done in a cute café. 3. Faculty of Arts

If studying makes you feel lonely, the Faculty of Arts at the University gives you the cuddliest solution! The resident cats at the faculty are super friendly, and they'll basically just sit next to you in silent solidarity as you stress out on one of the space's colourful sofas. 4. Msida Marina

Okay, so motivation is lacking and you're considering dropping out of school/uni for good with every passing second of increasing stress levels. My highly unqualified advice is this: grab your laptop or your books and head on down to the Marina. I guarantee that a few minutes of staring at those beauties will be motivation enough to make you want to work you booty off. 5. Japanese Garden

The Japanese Garden on the University of Malta campus is a nice little nook where you can get some studying done. It's great for when you need to do a quick recap in between exams, or even if you need to get some group assignments done. And if you pop over in a couple of months, the greenery will have turned into a carpet of colourful flowers to get that mandatory Insta story. 6. University Library