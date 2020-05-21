د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Last Supper: Tourism Minister Has A Birthday Bash The Day Before COVID-19 Restrictions Are Lifted

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has thrown a birthday bash with her coworkers one day before Malta relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions.

The Tourism Ministry was in celebration mode today as they got together for the birthday of their minister with at least 13 of Julia’s co-workers coming together for this one photo.

Today is a significant day because it isn’t just the birthday of one minister, but two…

Today also marks the last day before more COVID-19 measures are lifted, including allowing people to gather in groups of six from four.

Julia’s staff and coworkers also put together this surprise video montage of them wishing the minister happy birthday…

…which hilariously includes one dude enjoying a glass of whiskey at a bar in the middle of the afternoon.

Happy Birthday, Julia!

Share this post to wish Julia a happy birthday

READ NEXT: We're Hiring! Lovin Malta Is Looking For The Islands' Most Talented Videographers

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK