The Last Supper: Tourism Minister Has A Birthday Bash The Day Before COVID-19 Restrictions Are Lifted

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has thrown a birthday bash with her coworkers one day before Malta relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions.

The Tourism Ministry was in celebration mode today as they got together for the birthday of their minister with at least 13 of Julia’s co-workers coming together for this one photo.

Today is a significant day because it isn’t just the birthday of one minister, but two…

Today also marks the last day before more COVID-19 measures are lifted, including allowing people to gather in groups of six from four.

Julia’s staff and coworkers also put together this surprise video montage of them wishing the minister happy birthday…

…which hilariously includes one dude enjoying a glass of whiskey at a bar in the middle of the afternoon.