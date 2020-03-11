د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Don’t Miss A Beat! Subscribe Now To Our New WhatsApp List To Get Malta’s Top Stories First

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

If you’re finding it hard to keep up with all the breaking news in Malta, we’ve got the solution you need.

Lovin Malta has officially launched a new and improved WhatsApp broadcast channel.

Use this channel to stay up to date on all coronavirus updates, political developments and other important stories as they break.

To subscribe, all you need to do is click this link or add +356 79020301 to your contacts list, name it Lovin Malta and send the word ‘SUBSCRIBE’ on WhatsApp to start receiving alerts.

You can unsubscribe from the list at any time.

READ NEXT: St Julian’s Mayor Warns Ryan’s Being ‘Grossly Irresponsible And Selfish’ By Promoting St Patrick’s Party

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK