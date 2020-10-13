WATCH LIVE: Apple Finally Unveils Its Delayed 5G iPhone 12 During Biggest Event Of The Year

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally arrived!

Tech behemoth Apple will be going live today at 7pm to unveil the delayed iPhone 12, its latest flagship phone which is expected to include the superfast (and super controversial) 5G wireless connectivity.

As usual, we’ve had an abudance of leaks and rumours throughout the last year, with everything from a redesign to the usual added bells and whistles expected to be announced.

A boxier, iPad Pro-inspiried design is one of the biggest talking points of this year’s iPhone range, which could even feature an “iPhone 12 Mini” for those of us who are fed up of massive pant bulges.

Hours ahead of tonight’s announcement, a magnetically-attached wireless charger for the new phone was also unveiled, with hype for the delayed phone quickly reaching fever pitch.

But enough of leaks and rumours – scroll back up to watch the live event!

