Melita Applies For License To Trial 5G In Malta

One of Malta’s leading telecommunications companies has applied for a license to trial 5G mobile technology in Malta.

The license, issued by the Malta Communications Authority, will allow Melita to trial the technology at a limited number of selected sites, and will only use frequencies which wireless networks have already been using for many years.

“In 2018, Melita commissioned Ericsson to upgrade its mobile network and make it 5G ready,|Simon Montanaro, Chief Technology Officer at Melita Limited, said. “Today, with this state-of-the-art network in place, we are able to begin trialling 5G technology on frequencies which are already in use and therefore assess the performance of Ericsson’s advanced technology in this local context.”