Melita Applies For License To Trial 5G In Malta

One of Malta’s leading telecommunications companies has applied for a license to trial 5G mobile technology in Malta.

The license, issued by the Malta Communications Authority, will allow Melita to trial the technology at a limited number of selected sites, and will only use frequencies which wireless networks have already been using for many years. 

“In 2018, Melita commissioned Ericsson to upgrade its mobile network and make it 5G ready,|Simon Montanaro, Chief Technology Officer at Melita Limited, said. “Today, with this state-of-the-art network in place, we are able to begin trialling 5G technology on frequencies which are already in use and therefore assess the performance of Ericsson’s advanced technology in this local context.” 

5G is the fifth generation of internet, with the first, much slower generation having come out in the 1980s.

Each generation provides much faster wireless internet, with hopes for 5G to connect people, machines, objects and devices around the world more efficiently than ever.

The new technology, which is available in about 31 cities in the US, is meant to deliver more reliability, ultra low latency, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users.

“We believe the approach Melita is adopting for this trial – using existing mobile antenna sites and spectrum which has been used in households for a long time – will also show only a very negligible increase in emissions. The results of the technical trial will be made public,” Harald Rösch, CEO at Melita Limited, said.

Are you excited for 5G in Malta?

