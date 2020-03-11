Maltese Doctors Set Up Facebook Chatbot Dedicated To Answering All Your Coronavirus Queries

Four doctors and one logistician have set up a new Facebook chatbot with the intent to solely answer all your coronavirus-related questions. Wenliang is the private initiative of pressure group Digital Health Malta who set up the chatbot with the intent of using social media and technology as a tool to answer basic questions you may have about the coronavirus.

The chatbot, named after the Chinese doctor who died from coronavirus, takes official information from the World Health Organisation, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and National Health Service, and compiles them into bite-sized information chunks delivered to you through Facebook messenger. Wenliang is still at its beta stage, and while it has its hiccups, it does provide correct information about the coronavirus amidst the current climate of misinformation circulating social media at the moment. The chatbot has the ability to answer questions like ‘do I need to wash my hands?’ and ‘what are the symptoms?’