Insane High-Tech ‘Ice Warrior’ Superyacht Currently In Malta Looks Straight Out Of A Bond Film

If you had to own a multi-million dollar superyacht, what would you do with it? Chances are you wouldn’t take it to some of the most remote and dangerous places in the world just in case you scratch it… but that’s exactly where a brand new superyacht that’s currently berthed in Malta was designed to go. There isn’t anything about the Ragnar that doesn’t scream James Bond. And yes, that even includes the name; a Norse word which means “warrior” or “judgement”. Damn. The result? Birgu now suddenly looks like the lair of a supervillain who’s ready to blow up the whole world with the touch of a button.

The 68-metre supervessel actually had very humble beginnings as an old ice breaker explorer from 2012… but it’s just been through an extreme conversion which has given it a new body and armour. Back in 2017, the explorer vessel Sanaborg had entered the Icon Yachts shed for a massive conversion which only came to a close back on 25th January 2020. The result? A matte grey, high tech, 2,450-ton superyacht which opulence-hunting blog Billionaire Toys aptly called an “ice warrior”. The luxury conversion saw this explorer now boast eight cabins, two owner’s suites, a superyacht spa, a massage room, sauna, ski room, snow room, ice pool, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Yeah. And that’s not to mention the fully-certified helicopter landing pad, two tenders, a whole lot of jet skis, two Laser sailing boats, two deck cranes, a sea explorer submarine… oh, and a Ripsaw EV2 luxury super tank. Yes. Super. Tank. In fact, the Ragnarok is more than just a cool-looking big boat: it’s actually the first LY3 compliant superyacht which is also in the Ice Class 1A Super category. What that means is that while it has all the luxury you could ever hope for, it can also operate in Arctic temperatures as low as -35°C and maintain a speed of four knots in ice over half a metre thick.

There's extreme makeovers... then there's Ragnarok

Does pesky Bond keep getting away? Time to take out the tank. Credit: Ripsaw Tanks

The price tag for all this? Oh, just a casual $60,000,000. While no detailed information was given on Ragnarok’s owner, it seems like we do know they’re Russian and have a net worth of more than $100 million… which you kinda have to have if you own a yacht that costs $60 million. The new owner also apparently loves medieval battles and weaponry, which explains the UK design firm RWD’s work on giving the explorer yacht a new look with its helmet-like face and new armour-like exterior. The Maltese-flagged Ragnarok is currently chilling in her registered port on the island, and has already been snapped a couple of times against the quaint Maltese backdrop. Earlier this week, a post by A1 Motorsport helped shine a light on the insane superyacht when more photos of Ragnarok emerged as the Maltese company was trusted to service the bright Sea-Doo RXT-X 300 jetskis on board. The workers described the experience as a “main highlight” of their week… because of course it was – just look at that bad boy!

