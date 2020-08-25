IN PHOTOS: Massive ‘Gigayacht’ Spotted In Malta Will Cost You €1,700,000 Per WEEK To Charter

Got an extra two million Euro lying around? Well, you could charter a yacht for a week with that money. But hey; it’s not just any yacht.

Benetti’s Lana is a 107-metre, 3,900-ton monster which was finally delivered to its new owner earlier this year on 18th June, later leaving Taormina for a Mediterranean summer voyage.

Now, in newly released, never-bef0re-seen images, we can finally check out the sprawling interior of the massive vessel aptly being called one of the world’s “gigayachts”. And for extra points, the north of Malta happily serves as the backdrop to it all!

The largest yacht ever constructed by the Italian Benetti, the Lana has a Touch-n-go helipad, a tender garage, a study, a bow thruster, a wellness centre that includes a large spa with hammam, gym, massage room, a massive pool area, an enlarged sundeck… and a beach club. Yes, beach club.

Add seven VIP staterooms on the main deck, a full-beam suite with two balconies, a wheelhouse deck, and a lower deck full of cabins to accommodate the 34-member crew. Not too shabby.

With a cruising speed of 16 knots and a maximum speed of 18.5 knots, Lana boasts a range of 5,500 nautical miles from her 300,000 litre fuel tanks and diesel-electric power. In other words, the perfect combo of luxury and performance. Which is probably why it won the Best Yacht of the Year just last year for the Over 82 Metre category.

In a set of dramatic photos taken just off the coast of Mellieħa, the Lana can be seen in all its glory… and it’s one heck of a view.