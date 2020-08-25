IN PHOTOS: Massive ‘Gigayacht’ Spotted In Malta Will Cost You €1,700,000 Per WEEK To Charter
Got an extra two million Euro lying around? Well, you could charter a yacht for a week with that money. But hey; it’s not just any yacht.
Benetti’s Lana is a 107-metre, 3,900-ton monster which was finally delivered to its new owner earlier this year on 18th June, later leaving Taormina for a Mediterranean summer voyage.
Now, in newly released, never-bef0re-seen images, we can finally check out the sprawling interior of the massive vessel aptly being called one of the world’s “gigayachts”. And for extra points, the north of Malta happily serves as the backdrop to it all!
The largest yacht ever constructed by the Italian Benetti, the Lana has a Touch-n-go helipad, a tender garage, a study, a bow thruster, a wellness centre that includes a large spa with hammam, gym, massage room, a massive pool area, an enlarged sundeck… and a beach club. Yes, beach club.
Add seven VIP staterooms on the main deck, a full-beam suite with two balconies, a wheelhouse deck, and a lower deck full of cabins to accommodate the 34-member crew. Not too shabby.
With a cruising speed of 16 knots and a maximum speed of 18.5 knots, Lana boasts a range of 5,500 nautical miles from her 300,000 litre fuel tanks and diesel-electric power. In other words, the perfect combo of luxury and performance. Which is probably why it won the Best Yacht of the Year just last year for the Over 82 Metre category.
In a set of dramatic photos taken just off the coast of Mellieħa, the Lana can be seen in all its glory… and it’s one heck of a view.
Now, you too can charter this gigayacht for a week… if you’ve got €1,700,000. And that’s excluding taxes.
In fact, if you had to add the full list of expenses, you’re looking at around €1,919,000 through Imperial Yachts, who represented the owner during the build.
But hey, with the ability to accommodate 12 people, you can always split the bill with your 11 friends. Then, you’re only looking at €159,916. Fair.
Interested? Well, check out the full rate card, cruising locations and explanation of charter costs right here… and then please invite me aboard.
With its current cruising regions set as France, Monaco and Malta, the Lana is set to remain in the Mediterranean for the rest of summer. But it’s not its final resting place either; with the ability to cross oceans at ease, the Lana will explore the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia in the winter months.
All photos by Jeff Brown and courtesy of Imperial / Benetti