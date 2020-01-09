Sunset Yoga To Sunday Send-Offs: Malta’s Second Weekend Of 2020 Is Shaping Up Quite Nicely

2020 is here, which means we’ve all got New Year’s resolutions that we’ll probably forget about in a couple of months – or even this weekend if you plan on attending some of these events. The party season continues with several venues around Malta promising some great nights this coming weekend. But if you truly are committed to cutting down on the booze, then there are also a number of extracurricular activities that don’t involve binge drinking that you can attend… like yoga.

Friday 10th January 1. Sunset Yoga Kick-off your weekend with a Friday night yoga session at Pembroke. Watch the sun set on your week while contorting your body to the poses that will release your back pain and get you loosened up for the weekend.

2. Craft beers and beats Crack a beer, sit back and relax as you listen to the sounds of some classic pop & rock tunes performed by The Gypsy Cats at The Beer Cave in Valletta. The trio will be performing all-time classics Friday night while you enjoy some of the best (and affordable!) craft beer, as well as some mouthwatering pizza… mmmm.

3. A photography magazine launch The first issue of FOTOBOOK is debuting this weekend at a launch party held at Kixott. The magazine is a monthly compilation of photos featuring works by talented photographers from around the globe.

4. Fridays at Ferdie’s Sibling duo Gabriella and Izzy will be putting on a show at Ferdie’s Cocktail Bar in Għajnsielem, making for a night of rockin’ and poppin’ beats. Don’t forget about the happy hour cocktails going for just €4!

5. Time for a Mad Max movie night Valletta’s Citylights will be screening the post-apocalyptics epic action film Mad Max: Fury Road for your beady pop culture eyes at its niche cinema, and it’s all for free!

Saturday 11th January

6. A Playground party The Outcasts will be hosting their second showcase at Playground this Saturday featuring Thias, Monochrome and Georg.

7. Strictly at Skyroom Saturday nights at Skyroom become a whole lot better when Strictly Commercial are in the house to perform whilst you enjoy a good meal and sip on a cocktail or two.

8. A night of experimental pocket symphonies… Robert Samut Hall is in for a treat as German composer Sven Helbig is in town to perform his unique compositions, blended together with experimental pop and symphonic orchestra.

9. Another year of techno at Liquid Another techno-filled year gone-by means there’s only one way to celebrate… …with more techno at none other than the notorious techno den, Liquid.

Sunday 12th January 10. Early hour social dance party… … to close off the second weekend of 2020, One Step is hosting its Afro Latin dance workshop with dance styles changing on a week to week basis. This Sunday is Angola Semba featuring DJ Pacio and a whole lot of good vibes!

11. Weekend send-off with South Sundays Say bye-bye to the weekend with one last bash at the Oyster Lounge in the deep south. Three bars, a new layout, upgraded DJ stands and dancing stages is the recipe for one crazy night bound to result in you walking into work with a splitting headache on Monday morning!