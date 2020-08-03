Student Criticises MATSEC For Going Through With Exams, Concerned For His At-Risk Mum

Following MATSEC’s announcement that the special September session will be going ahead as planned despite the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, a discussion has been raised questioning this decision.

An A-level student has contacted Lovin Malta in an attempt to stand up for students around Malta and their families who might be at-risk of contracting the virus, inspired to provoke conversation in the face of being ignored by MATSEC.

He also added how holding a “mass event” such as this “can lead to a catastrophic situation where an infected individual would create a ripple effect infecting many students in the process.”

This statement comes after he told Lovin Malta of his concerns on whether it is safe for him to attend the exams due to his mother being considered a vulnerable person.

He said that: “there are many students who have parents which were termed as vulnerable people hence further increasing the stress on the students as if the stress of the exams is not enough.”

The MATSEC Board assured that, “this special session will go ahead as planned and wishes to reassure candidates that the necessary precautionary measures will be taken to safeguard their health”

At the end of his statement, he posed a very important question:

“Who will be held responsible if something happens to these individuals?”

A petition has been made in support of this and it has already amassed a thousand signatures.

What do you think of MATSEC’s decision?