د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

St. Julian’s Famous ‘Love’ Sign Has Got A Modern Makeover

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

St Julian’s iconic ‘LOVE’ sign has just gotten a much-needed restoration, and it’s looking better than ever.

The St. Julian’s monument has been given a facelift following multiple years of it being a local hotspot.

Work done includes the replacement of broken marble and rusted railings, the removal of the symbolic locks and a long-awaited polish to make it look as new as ever.

This project was coordinated between the Malta Tourism Authority and Mark Scerri Simiana.

Credit: Albert Buttigieg

Credit: Albert Buttigieg

This project was co-ordinated between the Malta Toursim Authority and Mr. Mark Scerri Simiana.

What other monuments do you think should be restored?

READ NEXT: After Surviving A Roof Collapse In Senglea, Three Cats Are In Dire Need Of A Loving Foster Home

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK