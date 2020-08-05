St. Julian’s Famous ‘Love’ Sign Has Got A Modern Makeover
St Julian’s iconic ‘LOVE’ sign has just gotten a much-needed restoration, and it’s looking better than ever.
The St. Julian’s monument has been given a facelift following multiple years of it being a local hotspot.
Work done includes the replacement of broken marble and rusted railings, the removal of the symbolic locks and a long-awaited polish to make it look as new as ever.
This project was coordinated between the Malta Tourism Authority and Mark Scerri Simiana.
