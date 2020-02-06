WIN: Spread The Lovin This Valentine’s Day With Our Massive 7 Days Of Giveaways

د . إAEDSRر . س

Everyone loves a giveaway and with one week to go until Valentine’s and we’re ready to announce our biggest and best one yet.

We’re in the mood to spread some love…

From the 7th until the 14th, Lovin Malta will be giving away two presents from two companies every day of the week and if you tune in, you might just win.

All you have to do is check in on our Instagram page, every hour of every day and follow the competition rules (which will be released on the day), it’s really that easy.

You don’t want to miss out on this one, trust me. Our Instagram is going to be poppin’ with giveaways, so keep your eyes peeled.

We’ve teamed up with 14 renowned businesses for a one-of-a-kind giveaway this Valentine’s and it all kicks off on our Instagram tomorrow. The best thing is… we’ve got something for everyone.

Whether you’re single, in a relationship or somewhere in between, there’s a gift here that will warm anyone’s heart.

Valentine’s isn’t just about showing love to your significant other, it’s about spreading the love to everyone around you, whether it be your nanna, mother, friend or neighbour. Our seven days of Valentine’s Day caters to all…

…so add Lovin Malta to your Close Friends List and keep us on your radar, because we might just have the perfect Valentine’s gift for you.

Are you feeling the love yet? Love comes in all shapes and sizes and so do our presents too.

The lucky winners can expect some top-notch gifts from high-end brands thanks to our sponsors:

Myoka Spas, Tesor Jewellery & Gifts, Manouche Craft Bakery and Bistro, Fort Fitness, Xus Malta, 202 Jewellery, Level Academy, Bay Street Shopping Complex, Cortex Ltd, Gaba, Sakura Japanese Cuisine & Lounge, Wines.mt, The Skyroom Cocktail Bar & Grill, Vascas Jewellers & Home, Raw Yoga Studio and Delivify.

Whether you’re an athlete or esports athlete, a shopaholic or wine connoisseur, there’s enough love to be shared with anyone and everyone and our hearts are full thinking about it.

We want everyone to win so keep your eyes peeled on our Instagram starting tomorrow because we’re going to be spreading the love all week long.

Tag someone who needs some love this Valentine’s!

