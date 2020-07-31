Youngest Maltese Local Councillor Ever Opens New Outdoor Gym: ‘I Will Do All I Can To Have Recreational Spaces’

Carlos Zarb, Malta’s youngest ever local councillor who was just elected last year at just 17, has launched a new outdoor recreational area in St Paul’s Bay.

Zarb took to Facebook to share the good news, posting photos of the new outdoor gym and its equipment, which has been temporarily sealed due to the new COVID-19 measures.

“As the councillor responsible for sports, I will be doing all I can to have recreational spaces such as this across the locality,” the teenager said.

The €5,000 investment covers the cost of the new outdoor gym equipment and the refurbishment of the soft floor tiling.

“The equipment has remained sealed for now until we change some of the soft flooring and as a precautionary measure in light of the COVID-19 situation,” he said.

The localities of Qawra, St Paul’s Bay and Buġibba are notoriously known for having a lack of recreational spaces, resulting in youths taking matters into their own hands at the beginning of the year.

The introduction of a new outdoor gym is another step in the right direction to ensure that enough outdoor space is provided for the residents of the area.

“I would like to thank the mayor for trusting me with this project and last, but not least, the Foundation for Tourism Zones Development for their continuous support and funds,” Zarb ended.

