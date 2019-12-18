Young Maltese Gymnastics Team Vault And Beam Their Way To Gold At International Competition

A Maltese gymnastics team has come back home with a whole lot of new and shiny souvenirs after they dominated at an international competition in Serbia.

Gymstars Gymnastics Club flew over to Novi Sad in Serbia to compete in the 10th jubilee edition of the MAG and WAG International Memorial Competition, Laza Krstić and Marica Dželatović.

Competing on behalf of Malta were eight junior athletes who went head-to-head against national teams and clubs from Bulgaria, Serbia, South Africa, Dubai, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany and Poland.

And after the performance the girls put on, each nation is going to go back knowing that the smallest country in the competition was also the best…

The gymnasts competed in four categories (Youths, Pre-Junior, Junior and Senior) and against 21 – 46 other gymnasts.

Philippa Busuttil finished first in the Youth category, before making her way to the finals where she finished third on Floor and first on Bars. She was also joined by Lyana Curmi Inguanez in the Floor final.

Tara Vella Clark finished second overall in the Pre-Juniors category and advanced to the finals where she came third in Vault, second on Floor and first on Bars and Beams! She too was joined by Rihanna Sullivan who made her way to the finals for Vault and Bars and Elena Bondin, who finished 17th overall.

The Junior category was dominated by Ella Borg who took first place overall after she claimed first in the Beam final and third on Floor.

Leah Barber also made her way into the finals for the Senior category and finished 11th overall.

However, the true victory came as a result of the combined effort of everyone involved which propelled the GymStarts to first place as a team!