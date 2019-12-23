World-Touring Maltese Stunt Drivers To Introduce New Car And Trick At One Of Europe’s Biggest Events
A Maltese stunt driving team has been chosen to perform at one of Europe’s best motorsports events of the year in 2020.
Team Maximum Lock will be travelling to Birmingham next January where they’ll stun the crowd at the Autosport International with their incredible tricks.
Drivers Christian Bezzina, Mark Galea and Clint Abela have been rocking the world with their fast-paced precision driving and stunts over the past ten years with their seven-car fleet built and customised to allow the adrenaline junkies to deliver top-notch precision driving and shows.
Now, in celebration of ten years of Team Maximum Lock, the three Maltese showmen will be taking the live-action arena in Birmingham where they will not only be unveiling a newly built car but a new stunt too…
Autosport’s Live Arena seats 5,000 racing fans who will be put through an intense 60 minutes of thrilling entertainment that offers an unrivalled variety of racing action, driving demonstrations, record-breaking stunts and celebrity appearances, notably F1 race winner Charles Leclerc.
Team Maximum Lock will be performing alongside some of the best in the motoring world and, having travelled the world twice over, they’re more than ready for it… but are you?