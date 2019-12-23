World-Touring Maltese Stunt Drivers To Introduce New Car And Trick At One Of Europe’s Biggest Events

A Maltese stunt driving team has been chosen to perform at one of Europe’s best motorsports events of the year in 2020.

Team Maximum Lock will be travelling to Birmingham next January where they’ll stun the crowd at the Autosport International with their incredible tricks.

Drivers Christian Bezzina, Mark Galea and Clint Abela have been rocking the world with their fast-paced precision driving and stunts over the past ten years with their seven-car fleet built and customised to allow the adrenaline junkies to deliver top-notch precision driving and shows.