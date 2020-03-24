What Saints! St Julian’s Amateur Football Club Raise €700 In 24 Hours For Local Foodbank

With new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus being confirmed daily, the best thing anyone can do right now is to stay indoors. But there’s more than one way to help out during these troubling times.

Amateur football club San Giljan Saints may be out of games but they’ve found new ways of reaching their goals.

“We are living through circumstances that none of us ever thought we would witness, it is now more important than ever that we help each other and look out for those less fortunate than ourselves,” the club said in a Facebook post.

In an effort to help those around them during the COVID-19 pandemic, the multinational football club raised €700 for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation…

and they did it in just 24 hours.

“Our manager sent a message around the players on Tuesday last week asking if they would be able to donate money to put towards a collection for the Foodbank. Within 24 hours, our players and some of our fans had donated €700,” a spokesperson from the club told Lovin Malta.

“We were blown away with how much the guys had donated so on Wednesday we went to the supermarket and bought €700 of the supplies that the foodbank was most in need of.”

€700 of supplies equates to roughly three full cars of goods which is an incredibly generous donation during a time like this.

“We are a club made up of a wide variety of nationalities but we all call Malta our home and we wanted to do something to try to help the local community during such a difficult time.”

“At such a difficult time for so many people, we are keen to do whatever we can to help and we fully intend to continuing to support the food bank in the future,” he ended.

During this time every little bit counts and it seems like the collective effort of everybody is starting to pay off. Malta just confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus following a two-day spike that saw a total of 34 new patients.

Although restrictive measures will still be in place, the drop in rates is another piece of good news and a glimmer of hope during these dark times.

