We’ve Smashed It! Athletes Who Ran Across Malta and Gozo In 35 Hours Raise Over €40,000 For Migrant Education

Two athletes who ran the coast of Malta and Gozo in a record-setting 35 hours have raised a total of €40,000 for migrant education so far.

Maltese ultra runners Claudio Camilleri and Patrick Tabone set out on their 190km trek in order to raise €15,000 towards the Jesuit Refugee Service and Kopin who design programs to equip young migrants with the skills and training to become employable.

However, the passion and dedication of the two runners have proven to be an inspiration for many who watched on as they completed their gruelling 35-hour straight trek.

And not only did they reach their €15,000 but they absolutely smashed it, raising more than double what they had originally anticipated.

“The countless hours spent training has definitely paid off and we’re so happy to share this wonderful news with all of you who have supported Patrick and Claudio over the past few months,” the athletes said in a Facebook post.

Seeing the outpour of love and support for their cause they have decided to push it just one step further and aim to raise 50k by the 1st of August, an inspiring feat which is definitely doable with their level of tenacity.

“We’ve totally smashed through our initial €15,000 aim and you can still contribute to this worthwhile cause at www.1run.mt.”

The run might be over but the mission is far from complete – if you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so by following this link.

