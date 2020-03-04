‘We’re Second-Class Citizens’: Gozitans Frustrated As They Remain Without A National Pool On The Sister Island

Gozitan swimmers are in a perpetual state of frustration as their island remains without a national swimming pool.

It’s been years in the making, but Gozo’s national pool has no clear end in sight, prompting many frustrated swimmers and athletes to speak up and voice their frustrations on an online pressure group.

“This group has been created to form a united group where we could if need be, put pressure on authorities, discuss issues on the pool, perhaps organise events to raise awareness on the need of a pool in Gozo, ensure that we get a good deal should the pool be actually built,” said admin Darren Mercieca.

Gozitans have been fighting for a pool for the good part of two decades now, yet time and time again, they are being let down by bureaucratic red tape.

Their frustrations have now reached boiling point, and swimmers, athletes and the general public alike have had enough.

“We feel that not having a public heated pool classifies us as second class citizens,” Mercieca told Lovin Malta. “This statement should not be taken lightly.”

“It’s a shame that the government authorities cannot see that investment in local sports is an investment in health, in the economy, in mental and physical illness prevention as well,” said personal trainer and former PE teacher Vince Stivali.

The problem of not having a national swimming pool is a year-round one, despite the fact that there is the option to train in the sea during the summer.

The situation has become so dire that waterpolo players have no choice but to practice their sport in a gym studio on mats because of the lack of a national pool.