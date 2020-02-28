‘We Lost Something Very Dear To Us’: Malta’s Parkour Community Mourns The Loss Of Island’s Only Park

Local parkour enthusiasts are mourning the loss of Malta’s only parkour park after it was torn down by the Mosta Local Council last night. Malta’s parkour community was aware that there were plans to renovate the park but the sudden action taken by the local council has left them wondering what the future holds for their once beloved recreational ground.

“We did our very best to keep the park alive,” said parkour enthusiast Luke Camilleri. “At the beginning of the year, there was a meeting held at the general local council and one of the points on the agenda was to renovate the park.” Mosta’s parkour park was labeled as one of the best in the world and was frequented by foreign parkour enthusiasts from all around the world.

It once stood as a thriving space to practice the discipline but over time was neglected by the local council and became a hazardous training ground littered with broken glass and graffiti. So much so, that the local council made the executive decision was made to tear it down. “When we built it, it was perfect,” continued Daniel. “We painted it ourselves and took the initiative to maintain it but at some point the local council abandoned it.” “There were glass shards everywhere and graffiti with rude Maltese words. The amount of times I found shards of glass in my back is amazing.”

“The park was an iconic location, people came from all around the world,” said parkour enthusiast Daniel Caruana Mansueto. “The local council wants to modernise it and told us that they want to make another parkour park, but it would have been cool if they involved us in the process. We fear that it’s going to be childish and not done to proper standards” he said. “We lost something very dear to us.”