‘We Are Struggling’: Fabio Spiteri Facing Unfavourable Conditions On His Herculean 1,000km Cycle Around Sicily

Maltese athlete Fabio Spiteri’s Herculean 1,000km journey cycling around Sicily in aid of animal shelters has come to a brief halt following unfavourable weather conditions in Messina. The triathlete and triple ironman national record holder set off in the early hours of this morning and has already completed an astonishing 250km so far.

Unfortunately, the cyclist has run into heavy rain and high winds, making it too dangerous to continue for the time being.

“We have the wind against us and it’s starting to rain heavily. We’re asking that you donate because we’re really struggling,” he said. Fabio will become the third person in history to complete the 1,000km cycle in just 48 hours – that is, if the weather holds up.

But this is all being done for a bigger cause. Fabio hopes to raise €30,000 for animal shelters in Malta and so far he’s around the €12,000 mark. With plenty of road ahead of him, there’s also plenty of time for you to donate using one of the methods below. SMS Donation 50617312 for €2.33 50618075 for €4.66 50618923 for €6.99 50619260 for €11.65 PayPal https://paypal.me/pools/c/8sTBPbudP9 Revolut +356 9981 6248 Tag someone who needs to donate

