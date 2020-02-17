د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: ‘Maltese King’ Andre Schembri Nails A Header As Chennaiyin FC Continue To Make Their Play-Off Bid

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Maltese striker Andre Schembri is leading Chennaiyin FC’s charge to the Hero India League play-offs after securing a goal during last night’s big win.

The former Malta international and Chennaiyin favourite played a critical role in the club’s win with a first-half header that put CFC in a comfortable 2-0 lead against division rivals ATK.

Despite conceding one goal in the second half, CFC beat the keeper once more bringing the final score to a solid 3-1 win.

Chennaiyin continues to prove that they have what it takes to compete in the play-offs with last night’s victory seeing them climb to fifth place with a total of 25 points, just one point behind Mumbai City FC with a game in hand.

Though a big confidence booster, the significance of last night’s win is pinned on next week’s matchup against MCFC in a showdown for the play-off deciding fourth spot.

“It’s an important victory but it would mean nothing if we don’t beat Mumbai,” said Schembri.

Despite being one of the shortest players on the team at 5 ft 10, Schembri’s head has been the source of many of his goals.

“It was a good cross and I found the net with my head. The players were laughing because I’m one of the shortest and I always score with my head.”

Chennaiyin FC will face Mumbai City FC next Friday at 3 pm in what will be the biggest game of their season so far.

Tag a footballer who dreams of playing abroad

READ NEXT: WATCH: Fight Breaks Out Following Ta' Qali Football Match

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK