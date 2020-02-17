WATCH: ‘Maltese King’ Andre Schembri Nails A Header As Chennaiyin FC Continue To Make Their Play-Off Bid

Maltese striker Andre Schembri is leading Chennaiyin FC’s charge to the Hero India League play-offs after securing a goal during last night’s big win.

The former Malta international and Chennaiyin favourite played a critical role in the club’s win with a first-half header that put CFC in a comfortable 2-0 lead against division rivals ATK.

Despite conceding one goal in the second half, CFC beat the keeper once more bringing the final score to a solid 3-1 win.

Chennaiyin continues to prove that they have what it takes to compete in the play-offs with last night’s victory seeing them climb to fifth place with a total of 25 points, just one point behind Mumbai City FC with a game in hand.

Though a big confidence booster, the significance of last night’s win is pinned on next week’s matchup against MCFC in a showdown for the play-off deciding fourth spot.

All roads lead to Mumbai next ⏭️ @andreschembri27 isn’t losing focus after the crucial #ATKCFC win! https://t.co/kHQXVskh2p — Chennaiyin FC ???????? (@ChennaiyinFC) February 16, 2020

“It’s an important victory but it would mean nothing if we don’t beat Mumbai,” said Schembri.

Despite being one of the shortest players on the team at 5 ft 10, Schembri’s head has been the source of many of his goals.

“It was a good cross and I found the net with my head. The players were laughing because I’m one of the shortest and I always score with my head.”

Chennaiyin FC will face Mumbai City FC next Friday at 3 pm in what will be the biggest game of their season so far.

