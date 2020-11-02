WATCH: The Moment Fabio Spiteri Became The Third Person Ever To Cycle Around Sicily In Just Over Two Days

Fabio Spiteri has become the third person in history to cycle 950km around the coast of Sicily in just over two days and you can now bear witness to this amazing feat.

Local councillor and videographer Steve Zammit Lupi accompanied Fabio throughout his journey and documented it all in a three-minute inspiring video.

The video chronicles Fabio through the ups and downs of his two-day cycle including a bad spell of rainy weather that he encountered during his passage through Messina.

Despite that, Fabio was blessed with the beautiful hills, valleys and seaside of Sicily along with the island’s iconic Mediterranean architecture.