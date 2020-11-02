WATCH: The Moment Fabio Spiteri Became The Third Person Ever To Cycle Around Sicily In Just Over Two Days

د . إAEDSRر . س

Fabio Spiteri has become the third person in history to cycle 950km around the coast of Sicily in just over two days and you can now bear witness to this amazing feat.

Local councillor and videographer Steve Zammit Lupi accompanied Fabio throughout his journey and documented it all in a three-minute inspiring video.

The video chronicles Fabio through the ups and downs of his two-day cycle including a bad spell of rainy weather that he encountered during his passage through Messina.

Despite that, Fabio was blessed with the beautiful hills, valleys and seaside of Sicily along with the island’s iconic Mediterranean architecture.

More importantly, Fabio was blessed with good roads and tarmac which made for ideal cycling conditions – something you don’t find in Malta.

Fabio completed his journey around Sicily in two days and eight hours, becoming the third person in history ever to do so…

..but his cause is far from over.

The triathlete and triple ironman record holder is still raising money for animal shelters around Malta and is encouraging others to join in his cause.

If you want to help out, you can do so by donating via one of the methods below:

SMS Donation

50617312 for €2.33

50618075 for €4.66

50618923 for €6.99

50619260 for €11.65

PayPal

https://paypal.me/pools/c/8sTBPbudP9

Revolut

+356 9981 6248

