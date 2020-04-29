WATCH: Pair Of Rugby Legends Send Message Of Hope And Inspiration To Maltese People During COVID-19

Malta is low-key really good at rugby so it’s particularly special when two of the game’s biggest names took the time to send a heartfelt message to the Maltese people during these difficult times. Legendary English rugby player Jonny Wilkinson along with one of Australia’s finest Brad Thorne teamed up with Malta Rugby Union to send their well-wishes to the Maltese nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given to me over the years,” Wilkinson said. “I wanted to pay some of it back and just say we are thinking of you during these challenging times.” Wilkinson is a legend in the rugby sphere, known primarily for his crucial role in taking England to the 2003 World Cup final where he scored the winning drop goal in the last minute of extra time. “Stay in, stay safe and keep inspiring each other so we can come out of this having found a new door to a better future,” he ended.

2011 World Cup Winner Brad Thorn has a particularly close affiliation with the Maltese islands and even possesses a Maltese passport after marrying a Maltese national in 2002. The Australian/Kiwi rugby legend didn’t shy away from sporting his Malta Rugby Union top while delivering his inspiring message…