WATCH: Match Official Assaulted And Taken To Hospital In Gozo Second Division Match

An assistant referee had to be taken to hospital after he was punched and kicked by a Sannat Lions player during a heated Second Division match on the sister island this afternoon.

Oratory Youths were leading Sannat Lions 1-0 when referee Massimo Axisa sent off Antoine Camilleri for Sannat leaving them with nine men. The player then proceeded to walk to the assistant referee on the touchline and proceeded to punch him and kick him, leaving the 18-year-old official stricken on the ground. He was later taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

The match was abandoned by Axisa immediately after the incident occurred. Camilleri was reportedly arrested by the police shortly after and is expected to be arraigned on charges of assault.