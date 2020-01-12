WATCH: ‘Maltese King’ Andre Schembri Is Slowly Becoming A Fan Favourite At His New Indian Club

Maltese footballer and former captain Andre Schembri is putting a show on and off the pitch at India’s Chennaiyin FC and has already been deemed a fan favourite by a Chennaiyin FC fan group.

The Super Machans reached out to Lovin Malta to express their content with the former Maltese international footballer who has “already become a fan favourite” according to one of the members of the fan groups.

They were also kind enough to send us this sweet video fo Schembri dancing with a young child at a Chennaiyin FC event and it’s super cute and heartwarming.

Schembri has been given several nicknames during his time at the Indian football club including the ‘Maltese King’ and ‘Seerum Schembri’ (although we don’t quite know what the last one means).

Although Chennaiyin FC didn’t get off to the best start in 2020, the club has high hopes for the Maltese striker, who just signed with the club in a surprise move last August.

Just a couple of fixes in their defence and the Chennaiyin FC might just be on their way to winning an Indian Super League title.

