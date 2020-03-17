WATCH: Maltese Football Club Sets Up At-Home Training Program So Kids Can Keep Up Their Tekkers

Coronavirus and subsequent cancelled training sessions haven’t stopped Fgura United F.C. from finding innovative and inspiring ways for young ones to keep up their tekkers at home. As with most things in Malta, COVID-19 has halted any major activities or outdoor events while people remain inside and practice social distancing in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. With this in mind, Fgura United F.C has designed a home-friendly practice regimen for its youngsters in an effort to keep their spirits high and to encourage them to stay at home until this all sorts itself out.

The club has put together an ad hoc training curriculum that kids can follow at home with accompanying videos demonstrating the skills and exercises for each practice session…

And yes these exercises can be done in limited space, so you won’t have to worry about any broken furniture! “The strength of an organisation lies within its ability to adapt to any circumstances,” said Club President Lorkin Bonnici. “In a time where we are facing administrative challenges due to this particular situation, child development and their well-being remain at the centre of our operations.” In addition to their ‘Stay at home’ awareness campaign, Fgura United has also offered grocery deliveries to its vulnerable members. Yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that all bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos, cinemas and bingo halls will close as of tonight. However, the partial-lockdown won’t stop these kids from getting their daily dose of exercise via a group skype session with their teammates…