WATCH: Maltese Athlete Launches His Way To National Hammer Throw Record In First Athletic Event Since COVID-19

Maltese athlete Luca Martini has broken the national record for hammer throwing in the first athletic event post-COVID-19.

Despite months of not competing, Martini was able to relaunch his competitive career in blazing fashion with a 59.96m throw, ousting the previous mark set by Mario Mifsud.

“Luca Martini is one of the athletes you’ll be hearing about for years to come! Well done for your national record,” said Malta Amateur Athletic Association president Andy Grech.

Malta was in partial-lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which put a halt to all sporting events.

However, it didn’t mean athletes stopped working over the four-month period and this result is a testament to that.

“Even though athletes might not have been competing for the past four months, results show that the athletes and their coaches never stopped working! They effectively managed to combine their creativity and dedication; and their results are testimony to that,” Andy Grech continued.

Hammer throwing was just one of many events held at the MAAA competition last week with local athletes competing in 100m sprint, triple jump and more.

