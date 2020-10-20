WATCH: Malta’s Ironman Athlete Set To Become Third Human To Conquer Gruelling 1,000km Cycle Around Sicily In Just 48 Hours

As if 2020 wasn’t challenging enough, Malta’s very own man of steel and national record holder for the triple ironman Fabio Spiteri is about to embark on a 1,000km cycle around Sicily in just 48 hours. And in order to do so, he’ll have to put his body on the line.

“The difficult part is having to spend two days in the same position. It will be tough on my lower back and my shoulders but I’m ready for it,” Fabio told Lovin Malta.

Fabio will embark on his 1,000km, 48-hour cycling journey on Tuesday 27th October – weather permitting. Gruelling as it may be, the seasoned athlete is no novice to extreme conditions, having pushed his body to the max over his 25-year illustrious career and even claiming the national record for the triple ironman. “This is something you build up over the years. Ultra athletes numb the pain, they go into a trance and just concentrate. You have to convince yourself this is temporary even though it is 48 hours.” Fabio’s race will take him around the coastline of Sicily something he’s done before but never in such a short time span. “You set a goal so you just need to do it,” he said.

If he accomplishes this incredible feat, he’ll become the third person ever to do so – but the question remains, why do it in the first place? “I saw Neil swimming from Sicily to Malta and as soon as I saw him come in he transferred his energy into me,” he continued. More than just a personal feat, and to fulfil a never-ending lust to push your body to the extreme, Fabio is undertaking this challenge for a bigger cause. “I’m a big animal lover. Animal shelters do a wonderful job with limited resources but their bills run in the thousands from medical expenses, food to daily needs etc.” All donations raised will be going towards various animal shelters around Malta who are very much in need of funding to continue their good work, especially during a pandemic. “The pandemic has made their financial situation even worse. I’ll be donating all the money to 15 animal shelters and will distribute them according to how many animals they have.”

Fabio, a well-known animal activist who uses his platform to promote animal welfare, still feels like more work can be done to ensure a good livelihood for pets in Malta. Having raised over €6,000 so far, Fabio’s efforts will go a long way to ensure that animal shelters get the resources they need moving forward. “In recent years they’ve done a good job but there’s still more to do,” he said. “I cycle in Binġemma and there are two dogs locked in cages and as long as they meet the minimum requirements, nothing will be done.” “I don’t think a dog should be condemned to a cage for their whole life. They’re men’s best friend they should be sitting with you watching tv and sleeping beside you,” he said.

