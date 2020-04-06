WATCH: Malta’s Biggest Footballer Stars Lead New Workout Show For Children

The Malta Football Association has just launched a television programme to help young footballers keep up their tekkers while stuck at home.

With children at home for the foreseeable future, parents are looking for fun and creative ways to keep them active and MFA’s latest online show can help with just that.

#TrainingWithMFA features carefully-planned workouts curated by MFA’s performance coaches for children, led by some of the island’s finest football stars.

The first episode features none other than Malta and Valletta FC midfielder Rowen Muscat as well as Mġarr United FC and women’s national team player Brenda Borg guiding young ones through drills that include stretches, ball control and much more.

The programme will run on a daily basis and will feature exercises that will help kids and young teenagers with their football skills and overall fitness and can all be done indoors.

“Through these programmes, we hope to keep our children on the move by showing basic fitness and football skills exercises, promoting an active lifestyle while staying at home in accordance with the advice given by the health authorities,” said MFA Vice-President Matthew Paris.

#TrainingWithMFA will feature daily on Net TV at 10 am, ONE TV at 3:30 pm, Melita’s Promo Channel at 5:00 pm and on MFA’s social media channels at 6:00 pm.

