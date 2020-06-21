WATCH: Local BMXer Shreds Valletta’s Empty Streets Under A Full Moon During Quarantine

د . إAEDSRر . س

While everyone was stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, one local BMXer turned Valletta into his very own playground and shredded the empty streets of the capital city.

Malta Street Sports Association co-owner Karl Naja gnarled his way around Triton’s Fountain, banked down the steps of Siege Bell War Memorial and finessed outside Castille during the middle night.

And it all happened under a full moon, creating some super cool and illuminating shots and one killer video…

“It’s something I’ve never seen before. Valletta was empty and was like a playground for me,” Karl said.

Documented as part of the “Red Bull Full Moon Series”, Naja also rides around in a decked-out four-wheel-drive sporting a matte black and the iconic Red Bull logo and also gives us some insight into what we can expect from the newly-formed MSSA organisation.

“The aim is to organise a street sports festival. Apart from having a new skatepark, we plan on bringing riders from abroad to participate in the event with locals,” Karl continued.

With Malta returning to normality, shredding its capital city is no longer possible which makes this a once in a lifetime experience!

