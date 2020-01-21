WATCH: Gozitan Boxer Dedicates Debut Fight To Close Friend Christine Gauci After Hearing Tragic News Four Hours Earlier
A Gozitan boxer has dedicated his most recent fight to his good friend, decorated AFM soldier Christine Gauci who passed away last week after she ran into trouble whilst diving.
Just hours before taking to the ring for the first time ever, Mario Vella received word of the tragic news of the passing of his close friend and decided that he would fight and win in her honour.
“Thank you to all who came yesterday to see this amazing charity event. It wasn’t easy for me. Four hours before my fight I received some bad news but I know you were near me, Christine Gauci. I dedicate this match for you.”
Determined to not let Christine down, Mario Vella stood his ground and won his bout, which was held at the Gozo Sports Complex.
Opposition leader Adrian Delia was present at the fight and took to social media to express his respect for the boxer.
“Emotional moment yesterday night as boxer Mario Vella dedicates his win to fellow Gozitan friend Christine Gauci who passed tragically,” he said.
Christine Gauci was a beloved member of her Gozitan community and a respected and inspirational soldier who even did a tour of Afghanistan in 2011. Her funeral will be held this Thursday in Gozo and will also include a send-off by the Armed Forces of Malta.