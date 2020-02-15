WATCH: Fight Breaks Out Following Ta’ Qali Football Match

د . إAEDSRر . س

A fight broke out in the Ta’ Qali parking lot following a football match between Floriana and Gudja United.

Video footage shows a group of men rushing towards and attacking another with police acting as intermediaries.

The fight happened after Floriana lost 2-1 to Gudja United earlier today, a crucial loss that could see Valletta take the number one spot on the premier league standings with a win tomorrow.

Police currently have no further information on the incident and no casualties have been reported so far.

