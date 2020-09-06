WATCH: Dream Debut For Hailey Bugeja After Scoring Two Stunning Goals In First Serie A Game

Maltese football kicked off her Serie A career in stunning style after netting two goals on her debut for Sassuolo Femminile.

Bugeja, who is just 16, was thrust into the starting line-up after recently signing for the team and scored two in 3-1 win over Napoli Ladies.

After going one down in the 29th minute, Bugeja repaid the faith show in her by equalising in the 41st minute after a stunning dribble into the box and expert finish.