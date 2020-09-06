WATCH: Dream Debut For Hailey Bugeja After Scoring Two Stunning Goals In First Serie A Game
Maltese football kicked off her Serie A career in stunning style after netting two goals on her debut for Sassuolo Femminile.
Bugeja, who is just 16, was thrust into the starting line-up after recently signing for the team and scored two in 3-1 win over Napoli Ladies.
After going one down in the 29th minute, Bugeja repaid the faith show in her by equalising in the 41st minute after a stunning dribble into the box and expert finish.
She then scored the third at 64th minute mark with an equally fine finish when she went one-on-one with the keeper.
Sassuolo Calcio is a formidable force in Italian women’s football and sat in sixth place during the 2019/20 season at 23 points. The team has got off to a strong start in the league, drawing against Roma but delivering a bruising 4-1 defeat to Inter.
Bugeja signed for the club in July after impressing scouts during her five-year stint at Mġarr United and is posed to be one of Malta’s top international talents.
Bugeja also has garnered success on the international stage, putting in a notable performance against Georgia at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 qualifiers where she secured a goal and assist in Malta’s 2-1 win.
